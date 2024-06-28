Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $17.10 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 752,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,097,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 49,719 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 127,901 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 250,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 165,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJP stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.1109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

