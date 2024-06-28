Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,292 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of GATX worth $17,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,314.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,472.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX opened at $131.71 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $141.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

