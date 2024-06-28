Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 297,567 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 635,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,567 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $18,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 6.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Morphic by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Stock Performance

Shares of MORF stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

