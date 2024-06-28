Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $17,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,580,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 2.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Diodes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,635,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 166,934 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 14.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,620 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $443,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $443,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $70.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $96.68.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Diodes’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

