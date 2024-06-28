Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 233,328 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233,328 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johns Hopkins University boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,206,000 after buying an additional 4,950,906 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $137,698,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 844,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,692,000 after purchasing an additional 339,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,909.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 299,286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

