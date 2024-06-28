Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 36,743 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Rogers worth $16,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Rogers by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

ROG opened at $121.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average of $118.93. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $173.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Rogers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

