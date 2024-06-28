Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 41,113 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,113 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $18,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 11,553.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,120,000 after acquiring an additional 505,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,976,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 381,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 22.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,530,000 after buying an additional 67,197 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

PJT Partners stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.64. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $109.33.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PJT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

