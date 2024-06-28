Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.21

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.21 and last traded at C$13.91, with a volume of 10334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gran Tierra Energy
- What are earnings reports?
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- What is a SEC Filing?
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.