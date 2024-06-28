Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.21

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.21 and last traded at C$13.91, with a volume of 10334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.62. The stock has a market cap of C$441.13 million, a P/E ratio of 117.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

