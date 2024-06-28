G&S Capital LLC Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.3% in the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $211,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $341.49 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.59. The company has a market capitalization of $338.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

