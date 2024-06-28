GSK (LON:GSK) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.74) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.88) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,791.25 ($22.72).

GSK Price Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,528 ($19.38) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,688.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,629.94. The firm has a market cap of £62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,400.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 5,504.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wendy Becker bought 446 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($20.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,131.60). 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

