GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.74) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.88) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,791.25 ($22.72).
In other GSK news, insider Wendy Becker bought 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($20.47) per share, with a total value of £7,198.44 ($9,131.60). Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
