Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $134.34

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 134.34 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.73), with a volume of 848543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.40 ($1.73).

Halfords Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 165.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £306.94 million, a P/E ratio of 920.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

