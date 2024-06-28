Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded at B. Riley

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HASI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.82.

NYSE HASI opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,660,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $17,171,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,883,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,948,000 after buying an additional 583,665 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

