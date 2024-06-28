HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 155.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $43,126.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 227,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

