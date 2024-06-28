HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Lifted to “Hold” at Argus

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Argus to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.25. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 49.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 93.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

