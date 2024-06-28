Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CEO James R. Barlow Sells 4,266 Shares of Stock

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) CEO James R. Barlow sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $46,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Up 4.3 %

HFBL opened at $11.47 on Friday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

