Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 124,376 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,499,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 166,120 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 639,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 44,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Condire Management LP raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,226,553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after purchasing an additional 169,310 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

