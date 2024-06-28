Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA) Short Interest Up 4,200.0% in June

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 4,200.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUDA opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Hudson Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Acquisition I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the third quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Acquisition I by 5,696.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 171,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 168,088 shares during the period. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Acquisition I Company Profile

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

