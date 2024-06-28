Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HBANM opened at $21.70 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.