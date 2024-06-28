Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 324.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,548,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183,860 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Immatics were worth $16,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Immatics during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Immatics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 313,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 45,363 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,113,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,484,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after acquiring an additional 639,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Immatics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

IMTX opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $998.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. Immatics has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 107.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

