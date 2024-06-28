Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Infinera alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Infinera

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of INFN stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.73 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,025 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after acquiring an additional 293,787 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,567 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 52.5% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,016 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

(Get Free Report

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.