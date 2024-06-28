Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Trading Down 97.5%

Infrastructure India (LON:IIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 97.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). 5,577,539 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,449% from the average session volume of 122,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Infrastructure India Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97. The company has a market cap of £272,832.00, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.29.

About Infrastructure India

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

