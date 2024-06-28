Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in June

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IPXHY opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.01. Inpex has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

Inpex

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Featured Articles

