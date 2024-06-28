Insider Buying: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Purchases 10 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston acquired 10 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1,515.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,151.90.
David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 12th, David Lloyd Johnston sold 226 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,549.95, for a total value of C$350,288.70.
- On Tuesday, May 7th, David Lloyd Johnston sold 138 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,556.03, for a total value of C$214,732.28.
Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.9 %
FFH stock opened at C$1,550.00 on Friday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of C$939.05 and a 1-year high of C$1,583.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,532.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,426.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on FFH. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,820.83.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
