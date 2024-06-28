Insider Buying: Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Purchases 7,800 Shares of Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.98 per share, with a total value of C$54,436.20.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Roy Sebag acquired 27,900 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.64 per share, with a total value of C$185,256.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Roy Sebag acquired 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$8,700.00.

XAU stock opened at C$7.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.85. Goldmoney Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.45 and a 1-year high of C$10.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21. The firm has a market cap of C$101.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of -0.71.

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

