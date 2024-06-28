Insider Buying: Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Acquires 9,200 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$49,036.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$15,457.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Sime Armoyan acquired 3,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$18,122.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$2,665.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Sime Armoyan acquired 12,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$63,960.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan acquired 11,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$59,918.88.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$13,370.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sime Armoyan acquired 7,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$40,032.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Sime Armoyan acquired 6,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$34,775.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Sime Armoyan bought 5,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$26,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$12,135.03.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance

MRT.UN stock opened at C$5.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.35. The stock has a market cap of C$341.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.42. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.63.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.