Insider Buying: Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 100,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00.
Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance
NXR.UN opened at C$6.85 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.59. The company has a market cap of C$471.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77.
Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 27.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Nexus Industrial REIT
About Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
