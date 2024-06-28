Insider Buying: System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Purchases 43,307 Shares of Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust bought 43,307 shares of System1 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $62,795.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,288,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,017,971.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cee Holdings Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 1,200 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $1,740.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 2,382 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $3,453.90.

System1 Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SST opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. System1, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On System1

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. System1 had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a negative net margin of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $84.92 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in System1 stock. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in System1 were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

About System1

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

