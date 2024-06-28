Insider Selling: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Sells 1,443 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) SVP Shane Pudenz sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $39,393.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,460 shares in the company, valued at $367,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CSV stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $408.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.17 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSV shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

