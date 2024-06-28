Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CTO Sells 4,199 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CTO Nathaniel Gandert sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $13,562.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 478,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Getty Images Trading Up 2.4 %

GETY opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GETY shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in Getty Images by 49.3% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

