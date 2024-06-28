Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Insider Sells 2,832 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HEICO Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $177.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.95.

HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

