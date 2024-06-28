Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Insider Sells 2,832 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
HEICO Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of HEICO stock opened at $177.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.95.
About HEICO
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HEICO
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.