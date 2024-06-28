Insider Selling: Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Senior Officer Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 55,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$30,250.00.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

Touchstone Exploration stock opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$131.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.74. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.53.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.43 million during the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative net margin of 38.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.1189591 EPS for the current year.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

