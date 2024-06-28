Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Price Down 18.4%

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25). 245,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 124,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.31).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £12.28 million, a PE ratio of -1,800.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.15.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides SLE6000, a technology for little lungs; LifeStart, a bedside resuscitation unit; First Breath, a neonatal non-invasive support; Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the resuscitation of infants; Genedrive MT-RNR1 system, a care genetic test used to detect mitochondrial gene MT-RNR1 in human buccal cells; Unique+ cerebral function monitoring (CFM) used to help in the diagnosis of brain injury; and push-to-set intermittent, paediatric intermittent, neonatal intermittent, and 2-Mode Continuous regulators, as well as Ohio medical MRI compatible vacuum regulators.

