Inspired (LON:INSE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.40

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.40 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 73.15 ($0.93). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 10,045 shares.

Inspired Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.40. The stock has a market cap of £78.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1,064.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Inspired

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

