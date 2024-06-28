InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.95. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 350.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InspireMD Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

