Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.47

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.47 and last traded at C$224.79, with a volume of 39145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$226.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$247.30.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IFC

Intact Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The company has a market cap of C$40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$226.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$218.68.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. In related news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.