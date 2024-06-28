Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $139.90

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 139.90 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.73), with a volume of 296635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.59).

Intercede Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £78.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4,525.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.31.

Get Intercede Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercede Group

In other news, insider Klaas van der Leest acquired 3,372 shares of Intercede Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £3,608.04 ($4,576.99). Insiders own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.