International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,650 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Trading Down 1.8 %

ICMB opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Cuts Dividend

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.37%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

