Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Position Trimmed by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 623,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,479,000 after buying an additional 28,557 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 525,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 114,843 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,256,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,448,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $105.81.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

