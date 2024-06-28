Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,688,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 107,921 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 45,603 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 68,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1264 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

