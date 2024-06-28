Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,937,000 after buying an additional 6,707,019 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.60 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

