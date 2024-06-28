Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,037,657 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 406,700 shares.The stock last traded at $97.07 and had previously closed at $97.36.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,516,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.