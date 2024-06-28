Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $523.51

Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 523.51 ($6.64) and traded as high as GBX 567.50 ($7.20). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 565 ($7.17), with a volume of 613,004 shares.
Investec Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 537.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 523.51.
Investec Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,520.55%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Investec Group
Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Investec Group
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.