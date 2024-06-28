Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $523.51

Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 523.51 ($6.64) and traded as high as GBX 567.50 ($7.20). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 565 ($7.17), with a volume of 613,004 shares.

Investec Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 537.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 523.51.

Investec Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,520.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Investec Group

In other Investec Group news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 152,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.36), for a total value of £884,418.80 ($1,121,931.75). In other news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 152,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.36), for a total value of £884,418.80 ($1,121,931.75). Also, insider Fani Titi sold 53,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.60), for a total value of £279,999.20 ($355,193.71). Insiders sold 287,667 shares of company stock worth $158,410,660 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

