Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,018 call options on the company. This is an increase of 665% compared to the typical daily volume of 656 call options.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNPR

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.