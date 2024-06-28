iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Graybill Wealth Management LTD.

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 433.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 279.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.