iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stake Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,422 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $17,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 699,864 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after buying an additional 543,010 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 500,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,960 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 252,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 45,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 225,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.26. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.46.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.