iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $416,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 210,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.