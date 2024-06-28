iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPOL) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,711.35

iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPOL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,711.35 ($21.71) and traded as high as GBX 1,745.25 ($22.14). iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) shares last traded at GBX 1,732.20 ($21.97), with a volume of 319 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,711.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,627.96.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.