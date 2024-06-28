iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,118,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

