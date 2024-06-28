iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW) Shares Up 0%

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.89. 7,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 7,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.
iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18.
iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile
The iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (IVVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is passively managed, aiming to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a certain cap, while also providing enhanced monthly income through a covered call option writing strategy.
